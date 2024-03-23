I'm confused about this one because it involves the CSM of the previous data

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In the BBMA technique, among the important things I need to know are, CSM, and Reentry. Conditions to build CSM, I have succeeded in building the code. But For Reentry, I'm still stuck, I have no idea how to build coding according to the conditions below for REENTRY.

CSM conditions are as follows: 1. CS Close >Upper BB (For this I have succeeded in doing it)


Reentry conditions are as follows: 1. There must be a CSM first (I'm confused about this one because it involves the CSM of the previous data) 2. Price touch MA5 /MA10 (For this I have succeeded in doing it) .


Can anyone help me, I'm stuck?



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Which language MQL4 or 5 and indicator or EA?

Show your code then we can build on it and help you.



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