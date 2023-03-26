[Bug] Stubs of Deleted Projects Appearing in "Shared Project"
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There is a long deleted project but the name keep appearing in my "Shared Project" folder. This shows ups as an empty folder.
In the pop up "Update from Storage" is not disabled. When I click that I get:
2023.03.26 21:39:58.519 Storage Could not find the requested SVN filesystem (720003)
Which confirms the repo is deleted.
There is not way to get rid of it as it cannot be deleted: