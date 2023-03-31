Frustrating reading MT5 History - How to relate positions history to corresponding EAs?
Right click on the table, find the columns option and select the columns you want to see.
Did you assign a magic number to your EAs? Then enable the "Magic" column in the trade history. Right-click → Columns, then enable the "Magic Number" column.
Samuel Manoel De Souza #:
Right click on the table, find the columns option and select the columns you want to see.
Right click on the table, find the columns option and select the columns you want to see.
Hi Samuel, Fernando,
Thank you for responding.
That works if you are looking at the history on the terminal.
I was thinking about when you export the history in html or excel format, that's what you can use excel's (or similar app) AutoSum function to calculate the profits/losses made by an EA.
For MT4 exported history, it is easily achievable, as you can first use the Sorting function followed by doing a AutoSum for the selected cells.
For MT5 exported history, sorting can't be done, as you can see, in the Positions section, the Order Comments column missing.
Cazz223 #: That works if you are looking at the history on the terminal. I was thinking about when you export the history in html or excel format, that's what you can use excel's (or similar app) AutoSum function to calculate the profits/losses made by an EA. For MT4 exported history, it is easily achievable, as you can first use the Sorting function followed by doing a AutoSum for the selected cells. For MT5 exported history, sorting can't be done, as you can see, in the Positions section, the Order Comments column missing.Create you own trade history export script. There may be a few in the CodeBase or Articles, or maybe even in the Market.
Fernando Carreiro #:
Create you own trade history export script. There may be a few in the CodeBase or Articles, or maybe even in the Market.
Create you own trade history export script. There may be a few in the CodeBase or Articles, or maybe even in the Market.
Found a script that does the job.
Great thanks to you Fernando!
Export trade history to CSV
- www.mql5.com
This script will export the trade history from MT5 selected between two dates. The resulting file is CSV that can be opened/imported with any spreadsheet software. Current version 1.0 does not add the takeprofit and stoploss. Any advice to improve this is welcomed.
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Hi,
In migration to MT5, I find it most frustrating in trying relate profits/losses to the responsible EAs.
In MT4 history, there is a comments columns at the far right, which tells the actions taken by the EA, one can tell by the signature Comment pertinent to the responsible EA.
By summation of excel, I can easily find out how much an EA has earned or lost.
In MT5, the history is divided into several sections.
In the Position section, there is no Comment column, whereas in the DEALS section, profit and losses are mixed with TPs or SLs.
You have to spend a few step to trace it back to the EAs, let alone doing summation in Excel.
Would anyone please shed light on how to map profit and losses back on the EA a smart way?
Many many thanks.