Adjust StopLoss to ticksize
Hello, I made a trade asistant which works on forex, but on futires not.
This asistant works like this, I click on the chart, and there it will be stoploss, and if click is below Bid it will open a Buy and if click is above Ask it will open a sell.
The thing is that for some MiniS&P for example prices are multiple of 0.25 ( ticksize = 0.25)
How can I round the price that I get from mouse clik, to closest multiple of 0.25?
Thanks!
I would make the price integer and use the remainder of the division.
Just typed in 5 minutes. To show an idea. This is not a ready-to-use code and may be wrong.
#property strict #property script_show_inputs input double inpPrice = 1.1234567; input double inpRoundTo = 0.25; void OnStart() { double result = example(inpPrice, inpRoundTo); Alert(StringFormat("price %s, round_to %s, result %s", prcToStr(inpPrice), prcToStr(inpRoundTo), prcToStr(result))); } double example(double price, double roundTo) { int int_price = priceToInt(price * MathPow(10, _Digits)); int int_roundTo = priceToInt(roundTo * MathPow(10, _Digits)); int remainder = int_price % int_roundTo; if(remainder != 0) int_price += remainder < NormalizeDouble(int_roundTo / 2.0, 0) ? -remainder : int_roundTo - remainder; return(NormalizeDouble(int_price * _Point, _Digits)); } int priceToInt(double value) { return(int(NormalizeDouble(value, 0))); } string prcToStr(double price) { return(DoubleToString(price, _Digits)); }
William gave an adequate solution, and I'm not looking for easy ways😄😄😄
The right way:
An example of how not to do it:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladislav Boyko, 2023.03.24 20:06
I would make the price integer and use the remainder of the division.
Just typed in 5 minutes. To show an idea. This is not a ready-to-use code and may be wrong.
#property strict #property script_show_inputs input double inpPrice = 1.1234567; input double inpRoundTo = 0.25; void OnStart() { double result = example(inpPrice, inpRoundTo); Alert(StringFormat("price %s, round_to %s, result %s", prcToStr(inpPrice), prcToStr(inpRoundTo), prcToStr(result))); } double example(double price, double roundTo) { int int_price = priceToInt(price * MathPow(10, _Digits)); int int_roundTo = priceToInt(roundTo * MathPow(10, _Digits)); int remainder = int_price % int_roundTo; if(remainder != 0) int_price += remainder < NormalizeDouble(int_roundTo / 2.0, 0) ? -remainder : int_roundTo - remainder; return(NormalizeDouble(int_price * _Point, _Digits)); } int priceToInt(double value) { return(int(NormalizeDouble(value, 0))); } string prcToStr(double price) { return(DoubleToString(price, _Digits)); }
|Your code
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price * MathPow(10, _Digits)
|Simplified
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price / _Point
|Your code
|Simplified
It's done on purpose. Because:
(_Point == 1.0 / MathPow(10, _Digits)) // I have no reason to believe that this expression will always be true
This is a reinsurance against the case when _Point is greater. Although, I have no reason to believe that this could be. Just in case...
|Your code
|Simplified
But this code definitely needs optimization / simplification (if it is still used despite the fact that your version is better).
For example, this can be calculated once on initialization:
double example(double price, double roundTo) { int int_price = priceToInt(price * MathPow(10, _Digits)); int int_roundTo = priceToInt(roundTo * MathPow(10, _Digits)); int remainder = int_price % int_roundTo; if(remainder != 0) int_price += remainder < NormalizeDouble(int_roundTo / 2.0, 0) ? -remainder : int_roundTo - remainder; return(NormalizeDouble(int_price * _Point, _Digits)); }
Since most likely it will not be a script
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Hello, I made a trade asistant which works on forex, but on futires not.
This asistant works like this, I click on the chart, and there it will be stoploss, and if click is below Bid it will open a Buy and if click is above Ask it will open a sell.
The thing is that for some MiniS&P for example prices are multiple of 0.25 ( ticksize = 0.25)
How can I round the price that I get from mouse clik, to closest multiple of 0.25?
Thanks!