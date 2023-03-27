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It’s just clean. There’s no error there. Both Expert and Journal
Did you keep the url and added the user agent and the referrer ? (if you kept the "scrapping" method the same)
(The ua and ref go in the headers not in the parameters btw)
I'm attaching a forex factory version too
Did you keep the url and added the user agent and the referrer ? (if you kept the "scrapping" method the same)
(The ua and ref go in the headers not in the parameters btw)
I'm attaching a forex factory version too
yes I did as supposed to.
Will give the ForexFactory a look and try
yes I did as supposed to.
Will give the ForexFactory a look and try
What is the web request response ?
What is the web request response ?
I have this url on my web request list: https://sslecal2.forexprostools.com/ and not comment
I have this url on my web request list: https://sslecal2.forexprostools.com/ and not comment
What are the status response code and the error code of the meta trader ?
What are the status response code and the error code of the meta trader ?
there are no errors there, the command is to print Investing.com Loading... if it is working which it did.
but How I do know it is not working is that it is supposed to draw the impact lines on the chart at the time that news are coming which it wasn't neither did it filter when News Came in
there are no errors there, the command is to print Investing.com Loading... if it is working which it did.
but How I do know it is not working is that it is supposed to draw the impact lines on the chart at the time that news are coming which it wasn't neither did it filter when News Came in
its supposed to print the Waiting ..... on chart if its working
its supposed to print the Waiting ..... on chart if its working
Nice Gui ++++
Try Alerting the response body before its sent to the scrapper , save it to a file and exit the ea . Read the file to see what it receives.
Nice Gui ++++
Try Alerting the response body before its sent to the scrapper , save it to a file and exit the ea . Read the file to see what it receives.
Thanks. Tried that couldn’t get a hang on it. Still nothing
have you tried with the old url and the new UA + ref ?