News URL - page 2

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tec.nacks #:
It’s just clean. There’s no error there. Both Expert and Journal

Did you keep the url and added the user agent and the referrer ? (if you kept the "scrapping" method the same)

(The ua and ref go in the headers not in the parameters btw)

I'm attaching a forex factory version too

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Did you keep the url and added the user agent and the referrer ? (if you kept the "scrapping" method the same)

(The ua and ref go in the headers not in the parameters btw)

I'm attaching a forex factory version too

yes I did as supposed to.

Will give the ForexFactory a look and try

 
tec.nacks #:

yes I did as supposed to.

Will give the ForexFactory a look and try

What is the web request response ?

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

What is the web request response ?

I have this url on my web request list: https://sslecal2.forexprostools.com/ and not comment

 
tec.nacks #:

I have this url on my web request list: https://sslecal2.forexprostools.com/ and not comment

What are the status response code and the error code of the meta trader ?

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

What are the status response code and the error code of the meta trader ?

there are no errors there, the command is to print Investing.com Loading... if it is working which it did.

but How I do know it is not working is that it is supposed to draw the impact lines on the chart at the time that news are coming which it wasn't neither did it filter when News Came in

 
tec.nacks #:

there are no errors there, the command is to print Investing.com Loading... if it is working which it did.

but How I do know it is not working is that it is supposed to draw the impact lines on the chart at the time that news are coming which it wasn't neither did it filter when News Came in


its supposed to print the Waiting ..... on chart if its working

 
tec.nacks #:


its supposed to print the Waiting ..... on chart if its working

Nice Gui ++++

Try Alerting the response body before its sent to the scrapper , save it to a file and exit the ea . Read the file to see what it receives.

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Nice Gui ++++

Try Alerting the response body before its sent to the scrapper , save it to a file and exit the ea . Read the file to see what it receives.

Thanks. Tried that couldn’t get a hang on it. Still nothing 
 
tec.nacks #:
Thanks. Tried that couldn’t get a hang on it. Still nothing 

have you tried with the old url and the new UA + ref ?

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