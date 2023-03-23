Save template
You can attach EA to the chart with your settings, and if you want to save it (the setting for chart with attached EA having some parameters) -
use template (right mouse click on the chart - Template - Save Template).
or you can save the setting/parameners of the EA:
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I want to save template and input symbols when i insert EA on different pairs.