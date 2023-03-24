Is there any way to display more obvious arrows and lines of positions on the strategy tester chart?

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now the chart of Tester indeed display the arrows and lines showing history of trade and position,  but the line is too thin, 

can i tune the width and color of lines and arrows to what i want?

 
hffans27:

now the chart of Tester indeed display the arrows and lines showing history of trade and position,  but the line is too thin, 

can i tune the width and color of lines and arrows to what i want?

I don't think so.

What is too thin ?

 

I assume this is what you mean:

chart


No, you can't customise that.
 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

I assume this is what you mean:



No, you can't customise that.
yes it's what i mean. but the lines in your chart look wider than mine!
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