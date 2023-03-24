Is there any way to display more obvious arrows and lines of positions on the strategy tester chart?
hffans27:
now the chart of Tester indeed display the arrows and lines showing history of trade and position, but the line is too thin,
can i tune the width and color of lines and arrows to what i want?
I don't think so.
What is too thin ?
I assume this is what you mean:
No, you can't customise that.
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now the chart of Tester indeed display the arrows and lines showing history of trade and position, but the line is too thin,
can i tune the width and color of lines and arrows to what i want?