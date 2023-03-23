How can I enable the immediate closing of a trade with I click on the X ?

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Hello

How can I enable the immediate closing of a trade with I click on the X ?


Currently when I click here: https://prnt.sc/KpGuG-kTiPs8

this window appears: https://prnt.sc/VDRShKpYUnqe


But this started to happen from today after I updated MT5.

Until yesterday the positions were closed immediately after clic on the X.

Captura de pantalla
Captura de pantalla
  • prnt.sc
Capturado con Lightshot
 

Tools -> Options, then show as the picture.

 
Thanks so much bro!!
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