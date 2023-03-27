financial restrictions
sniper13:
How do I fix this problem?
Contact the Service Desk as the message says.
sniper13: How do I fix this problem?
Out of curiosity...where do you have financial restrictions? As far as I can see you don't have a seller account. Is it when you try to make a purchase?
Eleni Anna Branou #: No, this is about a "your financial operations are limited" message about the MQL5 account.
Yes, I myself have suffered from such restrictions due to IP changes.
However, it's not the first time I've been asked something like that and it turns out to be in your trading account or elsewhere. We will see... 😅
Maybe it's his wife who restricted him
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How do I fix this problem?