financial restrictions

New comment
 

How do I fix this problem?

 
sniper13:

How do I fix this problem?

Contact the Service Desk as the message says.

 
sniper13How do I fix this problem?

Out of curiosity...where do you have financial restrictions? As far as I can see you don't have a seller account. Is it when you try to make a purchase?

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

Out of curiosity...where do you have financial restrictions? As far as I can see you don't have a seller account. Is it when you try to make a purchase?

Yes, it can happen to simple MQL5 users too Miguel.

They can't purchase anything, when they have such a restriction.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Yes, it can happen to simple MQL5 users too Miguel.

They can't purchase anything, when they have such a restriction.

I am curious to know if you are talking about restrictions on your trading account. 😅

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

I am curious to know if you are talking about restrictions on your trading account. 😅

No, this is about a "your financial operations are limited" message about the MQL5 account.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #No, this is about a "your financial operations are limited" message about the MQL5 account.

Yes, I myself have suffered from such restrictions due to IP changes.

However, it's not the first time I've been asked something like that and it turns out to be in your trading account or elsewhere. We will see... 😅

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

Yes, I myself have suffered from such restrictions due to IP changes.

However, it's not the first time I've been asked something like that and it turns out to be in your trading account or elsewhere. We will see... 😅

I wonder if this turns out to be a broker issue...

 
Maybe it's his wife who restricted him
 
Alain Verleyen #Maybe it's his wife who restricted him

That would explain why he is not responding (he is grounded).   

 

How to fix?

12
New comment