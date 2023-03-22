Windows Button Icons ( Bug ) MT5
Hi there,
I've been seeing this problem for quite some time now on windows and I don't see much improvement, so I revive it anyway.
So this panel ( windows button icons ) looks like a bit shifted down and left side also with a few pixels on MT5.
It is possible to solve how to make it disappear, sometimes as the cause of a problem due to misclicking. :/ :)
On MT4 it's perfectly fine, there is no such a bug like on this one.
Yes-yes it's on windows platform and located the upper corner...
Thank you!
I don't get it. What are these squares on the background ?
What is the problem exactly ?
Upper corner of what? Your image is without context.
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There seems to be an overlap with the chart (it appears to be Windows Server).
What resolution does your monitor use (curiosity)?
What resolution does your monitor use (curiosity)?
Hey. That's it but I use an older windows version not 10 or later. ( 1920x1080 by the way )
Ohh well, it's just my problem. :/
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Hi there,
I've been seeing this problem for quite some time now on windows and I don't see much improvement, so I revive it anyway.
So this panel ( windows button icons ) looks like a bit shifted down and left side also with a few pixels on MT5.
It is possible to solve how to make it disappear, sometimes as the cause of a problem due to misclicking. :/ :)
On MT4 it's perfectly fine, there is no such a bug like on this one.
Yes-yes it's on windows platform and located the upper corner...
Thank you!