Windows Button Icons ( Bug ) MT5

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Hi there,


I've been seeing this problem for quite some time now on windows and I don't see much improvement, so I revive it anyway.

So this panel ( windows button icons ) looks like a bit shifted down and left side also with a few pixels on MT5.

It is possible to solve how to make it disappear, sometimes as the cause of a problem due to misclicking. :/ :)

On MT4 it's perfectly fine, there is no such a bug like on this one.


Yes-yes it's on windows platform and  located the upper corner...


Thank you!

 
HPTrading FX:

Hi there,


I've been seeing this problem for quite some time now on windows and I don't see much improvement, so I revive it anyway.

So this panel ( windows button icons ) looks like a bit shifted down and left side also with a few pixels on MT5.

It is possible to solve how to make it disappear, sometimes as the cause of a problem due to misclicking. :/ :)

On MT4 it's perfectly fine, there is no such a bug like on this one.


Yes-yes it's on windows platform and  located the upper corner...


Thank you!

I don't get it. What are these squares on the background ?

What is the problem exactly ?

 
HPTrading FX: Yes-yes it's on windows platform and  located the upper corner...

Upper corner of what? Your image is without context.
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There seems to be an overlap with the chart (it appears to be Windows Server).


 
HPTrading FX:

What resolution does your monitor use (curiosity)?

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

What resolution does your monitor use (curiosity)?

Hey. That's it but I use an older windows version not 10 or later. ( 1920x1080 by the way )

Ohh well, it's just my problem. :/

Files:
problem_again.JPG  21 kb
 
HPTrading FX #:

Hey. That's it but I use an older windows version not 10 or later. ( 1920x1080 by the way )

Ohh well, it's just my problem. :/

What Windows version ?
 
Alain Verleyen #:
What Windows version ?
Win 8.1 :)
 
HPTrading FX #:
Win 8.1 :)

Try disabling visual effects.

effects

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

Try disabling visual effects.

Hey, thanks for your suggestion. I'm trying but nothing changed with that. :/
 
HPTrading FX #Hey, thanks for your suggestion. I'm trying but nothing changed with that. :/

Possibly it is a bug in Windows or in the graphics card drivers. Try to keep both updated. If the problem persists I would try using Windows 10. Windows 8.1 is discontinued (January 10, 2023).

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