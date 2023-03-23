iCustom function - page 2
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You only have one CopyBuffer reading one indicator buffer. Why does not “obtaining the different values” surprise you? What part of “read the other one” was unclear to you?
Perhaps I did not make myself understand well, I made another buffer for the other variable but I still do not know the value when the blue arrow appears and that the indicator has the data in the Bottom KR variable, I am sharing the code so that you please correct me some mistake.
I don't know how to get the two values of Top KR and Bottom KR from the indicator
For this code I try to read candle 4 and candle 1 but I only get the value of candle 4
Perhaps I did not make myself understand well, I made another buffer for the other variable but I still do not know the value when the blue arrow appears and that the indicator has the data in the Bottom KR variable, I am sharing the code so that you please correct me some mistake.
I don't know how to get the two values of Top KR and Bottom KR from the indicator
For this code I try to read candle 4 and candle 1 but I only get the value of candle 4
Why are you running the indicator twice with different parameters?
Why are you reading the same buffer, when you want to read both buffers?
Perhaps you should read the manual.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
¿Por qué está cancelado el indicador dos veces con diferentes parámetros?
¿Por qué está leyendo el mismo búfer, cuando quiere leer ambos búferes?
Quizás deberías leer el manual. Cómo hacer preguntas de forma inteligente . (20 04 ) Cómo interpretar las respuestas . RTFM y STFW: Cómo saber que la cagaste seriamente .
I already got the desired results, thank you very much for your help. I am very grateful. Blessings.
You only need one icustom statement.
I already got the desired results, thank you very much for your help. I am very grateful. Blessings.