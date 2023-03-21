extract trading statement

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How can I get a copy of my 2022 trading statement?
 
Shalom6143:
How can I get a copy of my 2022 trading statement?
You can request from your broker 
 

Open the history tab, right mouse click => define the "Custom Period" and the "Report" and choose either XML for Excel (will save all in an EXCEL file) or HTML (will be opened in the browser):


 
Carl Schreiber #:
Open the history tab, right mouse click => define the "Custom Period" and the "Report" and choose either XML for Excel (will save all in an EXCEL file) or HTML (will be opened in the browser)
Thank you.
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