extract trading statement
How can I get a copy of my 2022 trading statement?
Shalom6143:You can request from your broker
How can I get a copy of my 2022 trading statement?
How can I get a copy of my 2022 trading statement?
Open the history tab, right mouse click => define the "Custom Period" and the "Report" and choose either XML for Excel (will save all in an EXCEL file) or HTML (will be opened in the browser):
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