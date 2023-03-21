MT4 Error - history center: cannot login to:
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I get this error often - HistoryCenter: [Account No] cannot login to: [Server Name]
There is no connectivity issue on my server side. Password is correct. Does it mean my EA is not going to work? or it only relates to history data?
any one help pls.