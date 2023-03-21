The differences between object name and object label
Rakhman Aries Nugroho:
Hi.. i have issues to get the name of object with Pivot Point Indicator
The indicator only have Object Label, using PlotIndexSet String :
My Goals is to get the label, using this:
can anyone enlighten me?
PLOT_LABEL is for buffers and it is not an object, what your code is doing is trying to get object but on chart there is no object.
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Hi.. i have issues to get the name of object with Pivot Point Indicator
The indicator only have Object Label, using PlotIndexSet String :
My Goals is to get the label, using this:
can anyone enlighten me?