Weird Message
Good Day programmers, at the end of a backtesting I get this strange error, any idea what it could be?
I have searched in different pages/forums about the message but without success.
This is the message:
2023.03.14 11:20:35.688 Core 01 ㊿耓”
It also doesn't show up as "Error" or at "Full" when I check the Tester/Logs.
Thank you for reading.
Interesting. The backtest is running normally ?
What MT5 build ? and OS ? What GUI language are you using ?
Interesting. The backtest is running normally ?
What MT5 build ? and OS ? What GUI language are you using ?
MetaEditor / Version 5.00 / Build 3621 / 10 Mar 2023.
Metatrader 5 / Versión 5.00 / Build 3621 / 10 Mar 2023.
Edición Windows 10 Pro / Versión 22H2 / Compilación del SO 19045.2604.
Yes, the terminal backtesting running normally.
MetaEditor / Version 5.00 / Build 3621 / 10 Mar 2023.
Metatrader 5 / Versión 5.00 / Build 3621 / 10 Mar 2023.
Edición Windows 10 Pro / Versión 22H2 / Compilación del SO 19045.2604.
Yes, the terminal backtesting running normally.
Thanks. Is it reproducible ? (happens on each backtest).
No, it only happened 2 times, not finding the problem, I restarted the PC and it didn't show up anymore.
Will it be a problem in Core 1?
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Good Day programmers, at the end of a backtesting I get this strange error, any idea what it could be?
I have searched in different pages/forums about the message but without success.
Also mention that nowhere in my code do I have a print, comment, etc. about it.
This is the message:
2023.03.14 11:20:35.688 Core 01 ㊿耓”
It also doesn't show up as "Error" or at "Full" when I check the Tester/Logs.
Thank you for reading.