Weird Message

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Good Day programmers, at the end of a backtesting I get this strange error, any idea what it could be?

I have searched in different pages/forums about the message but without success.

Also mention that nowhere in my code do I have a print, comment, etc. about it.


This is the message:

2023.03.14 11:20:35.688 Core 01 ㊿耓”

It also doesn't show up as "Error" or at "Full" when I check the Tester/Logs.



Thank you for reading.

 
Manuel Arturo Gonzales Espinosa:

Good Day programmers, at the end of a backtesting I get this strange error, any idea what it could be?

I have searched in different pages/forums about the message but without success.


This is the message:

2023.03.14 11:20:35.688 Core 01 ㊿耓”




It also doesn't show up as "Error" or at "Full" when I check the Tester/Logs.



Thank you for reading.

Interesting. The backtest is running normally ?

What MT5 build ? and OS ? What GUI language are you using ?

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Interesting. The backtest is running normally ?

What MT5 build ? and OS ? What GUI language are you using ?

MetaEditor / Version 5.00 / Build 3621 / 10 Mar 2023.

Metatrader 5 / Versión 5.00 / Build 3621 / 10 Mar 2023.

Edición Windows 10 Pro / Versión 22H2 / Compilación del SO 19045.2604.


Yes, the terminal backtesting running normally.


 
Manuel Arturo Gonzales Espinosa #:

MetaEditor / Version 5.00 / Build 3621 / 10 Mar 2023.

Metatrader 5 / Versión 5.00 / Build 3621 / 10 Mar 2023.

Edición Windows 10 Pro / Versión 22H2 / Compilación del SO 19045.2604.


Yes, the terminal backtesting running normally.


Thanks. Is it reproducible ? (happens on each backtest).

 

No, it only happened 2 times, not finding the problem, I restarted the PC and it didn't show up anymore.

Will it be a problem in Core 1?

 
Manuel Arturo Gonzales Espinosa #:

No, it only happened 2 times, not finding the problem, I restarted the PC and it didn't show up anymore.

Will it be a problem in Core 1?

No idea.
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