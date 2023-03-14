No price and date bar in my charts

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Hello everyone,

Today I installed metatrader 4 but I miss the price and date bar. How can I set this up?. Please check this image.

Files:
Naamloos.png  51 kb
[Deleted]  

Fix your chart colours (especially the forground colour), and properties (F8), and them save it as the default profile for future charts that you open.


The examples images are for MT4 because I see from your image that you are using MT4.
 
Thank you. Problem solved :)
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