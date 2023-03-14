MULTI-TP Doubt!

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Hey Guys!

how are you?
I have a doubt, I created an EA, I had the idea and I paid a guy to write the code.

in my EA, it has TP multiples and % closing positions.

but depending on the TPS, he gives me a number of different orders, sometimes more orders, sometimes less order...

where they should be fixed orders, I believe.

Someone can answer me if was normal, or a bug?

Look at the backtest:


 
Felipe Matulevicius:
Hey Guys!

how are you?
I have a doubt, I created an EA, I had the idea and I paid a guy to write the code.

in my EA, it has TP multiples and % closing positions.

but depending on the TPS, he gives me a number of different orders, sometimes more orders, sometimes less order...

where they should be fixed orders, I believe.

Someone can answer me if was normal, or a bug?

Look at the backtest:


That's not a backtest, it's an optimization. Different parameters, different results, what is the problem ?
[Deleted]  

There is insufficient information to provide a useful answer. We cannot read your mind, nor see your computer nor have you provided the code for analysis.

Consider discussing the issue with the programmer of the EA.

 
Alain Verleyen #:
That's not a backtest, it's an optimization. Different parameters, different results, what is the problem ?

Hey buddy,

Yeah, a optmization, i dont change any parameters


Exemple: in my X Setfile, i had 100 total trades. 

How change my TP will give more or less trades? 

shouldn't it be the same?

Im not changing a RSI (exemple) to give me more or less trades, u know what i mean?

 
Felipe Matulevicius #:

Hey buddy,

Yeah, a optmization, i dont change any parameters


Exemple: in my X Setfile, i had 100 total trades. 

How change my TP will give more or less trades? 

shouldn't it be the same?

Im not changing a RSI (exemple) to give me more or less trades, u know what i mean?

May I kindly inform you that I'm from another culture, and that we don't use informal language when writing to people we don't know.
Therefore, I would appreciate that you didn't use expressions such as "buddy", which sound way too informal to me.

Changing your TP results in your trades being close sooner or later, and so new trades can be open more or less often if the conditions are met. That seems perfectly normal.

 
Felipe Matulevicius #: Yeah, a optmization, i dont change any parameters
The definition of optimization is changing parameters to get the best result. You did.
 
Alain Verleyen #:

May I kindly inform you that I'm from another culture, and that we don't use informal language when writing to people we don't know.
Therefore, I would appreciate that you didn't use expressions such as "buddy", which sound way too informal to me.

Changing your TP results in your trades being close sooner or later, and so new trades can be open more or less often if the conditions are met. That seems perfectly normal.

I'm sorry sir, I hope I didn't offend you.

in my culture, we try to treat everyone more closely.

I am really sorry.

Have a beautiful week!

 
Felipe Matulevicius #:

I'm sorry sir, I hope I didn't offend you.

in my culture, we try to treat everyone more closely.

I am really sorry.

Have a beautiful week!

No worries.
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