MULTI-TP Doubt!
where they should be fixed orders, I believe.
Look at the backtest:
There is insufficient information to provide a useful answer. We cannot read your mind, nor see your computer nor have you provided the code for analysis.
Consider discussing the issue with the programmer of the EA.
That's not a backtest, it's an optimization. Different parameters, different results, what is the problem ?
Hey buddy,
Yeah, a optmization, i dont change any parameters
Exemple: in my X Setfile, i had 100 total trades.
How change my TP will give more or less trades?
shouldn't it be the same?
Im not changing a RSI (exemple) to give me more or less trades, u know what i mean?
Hey buddy,
Yeah, a optmization, i dont change any parameters
Exemple: in my X Setfile, i had 100 total trades.
How change my TP will give more or less trades?
shouldn't it be the same?
Im not changing a RSI (exemple) to give me more or less trades, u know what i mean?
May I kindly inform you that I'm from another culture, and that we don't use informal language when writing to people we don't know.
Therefore, I would appreciate that you didn't use expressions such as "buddy", which sound way too informal to me.
Changing your TP results in your trades being close sooner or later, and so new trades can be open more or less often if the conditions are met. That seems perfectly normal.
May I kindly inform you that I'm from another culture, and that we don't use informal language when writing to people we don't know.
Therefore, I would appreciate that you didn't use expressions such as "buddy", which sound way too informal to me.
Changing your TP results in your trades being close sooner or later, and so new trades can be open more or less often if the conditions are met. That seems perfectly normal.
I'm sorry sir, I hope I didn't offend you.
in my culture, we try to treat everyone more closely.
I am really sorry.
Have a beautiful week!
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where they should be fixed orders, I believe.
Look at the backtest: