Help needed - Stuck on EA Validation
Fabio Brondo:
Hi to all,
I'm validating my first EA, but i'm stuck in this phase.
I'm getting this error
but if i run on EURUSD, NZDUSD etc etc, on the tester i'm getting the orders placed:
Do you have any idea on how to solve this?
Many thanks
Hello , is it an mt4 or mt5 ea ?
Fabio Brondo #:
No problem! Waiting for you :)
Here you go , this code passes validation on both market and pending trades , study it a bit and call it the way you need it .
I'm attaching it as a file because it's hitting the character limits of the replies. 😊
Files:
validation.mq4 27 kb
you can verify your ea at another time
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Hi to all,
I'm validating my first EA, but i'm stuck in this phase.
I'm getting this error
but if i run on EURUSD, NZDUSD etc etc, on the tester i'm getting the orders placed:
Do you have any idea on how to solve this?
Many thanks