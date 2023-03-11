Help needed - Stuck on EA Validation

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Hi to all,

I'm validating my first EA, but i'm stuck in this phase.

I'm getting this error

 

but if i run on EURUSD, NZDUSD etc etc, on the tester i'm getting the orders placed:

Do you have any idea on how to solve this?

Many thanks

 
Fabio Brondo:

Hi to all,

I'm validating my first EA, but i'm stuck in this phase.

I'm getting this error

but if i run on EURUSD, NZDUSD etc etc, on the tester i'm getting the orders placed:

Do you have any idea on how to solve this?

Many thanks

Hello , is it an mt4 or mt5 ea ? 

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Hello , is it an mt4 or mt5 ea ? 

Hi it's MT4 EA!

 
Fabio Brondo #:

Hi it's MT4 EA!

Its the one you fixed yesterday ? i have a code for validation passing hold on

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Its the one you fixed yesterday ? i have a code for validation passing hold on

Yes! Exactly that one!
Basically you are coaching me step-by- step :D

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

ehehe , let me find it , hold on

No problem! Waiting for you :)

 
Fabio Brondo #:

No problem! Waiting for you :)

Here you go , this code passes validation on both market and pending trades , study it a bit and call it the way you need it .

I'm attaching it as a file because it's hitting the character limits of the replies. 😊

Files:
validation.mq4  27 kb
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Here you go , this code passes validation on both market and pending trades , study it a bit and call it the way you need it .

I'm attaching it as a file because it's hitting the character limits of the replies. 😊

Love it.

 
Fabio Brondo #:

Love it.

awesome , great work 1-0  😊 👍

 
you can verify your ea at another time
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