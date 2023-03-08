MT5 - Compiled python script won't send orders?
I've made a python script that enters and closes trades (using pipinstall MetaTrader5). It works as expected through pycharm. But after I make exe (I've tried both as single file and multiple files), it "sends the trades"(I set up a little print statement so I know it has sent through that part in code), but on the metatrader the trades are never received/sent. Does anyone know how to get compiled python scripts to send trades?
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1.tonycoombes:
I've made a python script that enters and closes trades (using pipinstall MetaTrader5). It works as expected through pycharm. But after I make exe (I've tried both as single file and multiple files), it "sends the trades"(I set up a little print statement so I know it has sent through that part in code), but on the metatrader the trades are never received/sent. Does anyone know how to get compiled python scripts to send trades?
I've made a python script that enters and closes trades (using pipinstall MetaTrader5). It works as expected through pycharm. But after I make exe (I've tried both as single file and multiple files), it "sends the trades"(I set up a little print statement so I know it has sent through that part in code), but on the metatrader the trades are never received/sent. Does anyone know how to get compiled python scripts to send trades?
Maybe the easiest way to run it is to use the command line?
Thanks Vladislav, yes your suggestion does work :) I've made a .bat file and it is easy now. I still don't know why the compiled python script won't send trades though, so although I will use your suggestion, I am still puzzled with the compiled script.
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