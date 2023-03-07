vps

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Can the vps be switched on and off and the break time is also charged or extended respectively ?

 
GINOV8:

Can the vps be switched on and off and the break time is also charged or extended respectively ?

You can stop/start your MQL5 VPS subscription, but your subscription will not be extended because of that.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


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