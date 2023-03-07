Apple iOS App Store MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 have been re-released and can be installed
That's great news!
Yes, this news was already published on metatrader5.com website:
MetaTrader 4 and 5 Applications are back in the Apple App Store
MetaTrader 4 and 5 Applications are back in the Apple App Store
- 2023.03.06
- MetaQuotes
- www.metatrader5.com
MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Apps have been reinstated and are available for download from the App Store. During the lengthy process of restoring the Apps back in the App Store, MetaQuotes has communicated to Apple extended explanations surrounding operational technicalities and provided further insights as requested. All matters have been...
Excellent . Don't be shy mq announce it widely
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