signal

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Hello. My signal disappeared last night. I do not see it in "my signals section".


Piotr

 
I do not know about "my signals section" but I (as a user of the forum) can see your signal.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
I do not know about "my signals section" but I (as a user of the forum) can see your signal.

sld be here:


You see FALCO MAN? I do not see it.


I think i know what happened. My broker has changed the server. Maybe thats the reason. How can i change it?

 
Piotr Tadeusz Majka #:

sld be here:

You see FALCO MAN? I do not see it.

I think i know what happened. My broker has changed the server. Maybe thats the reason. How can i change it?

Click all signals, your signal had a large drawdown and its not rated right now.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/piotrmajka/seller

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Click all signals, your signal had a large drawdown and its not rated right now.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/piotrmajka/seller

there is something wrong with the way you calculate drawdown and deposit usage. When this large drawdown happened pls?

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