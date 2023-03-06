signal
I do not know about "my signals section" but I (as a user of the forum) can see your signal.
Piotr Tadeusz Majka #:
sld be here:
You see FALCO MAN? I do not see it.
I think i know what happened. My broker has changed the server. Maybe thats the reason. How can i change it?
Click all signals, your signal had a large drawdown and its not rated right now.
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Click all signals, your signal had a large drawdown and its not rated right now.
there is something wrong with the way you calculate drawdown and deposit usage. When this large drawdown happened pls?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello. My signal disappeared last night. I do not see it in "my signals section".
Piotr