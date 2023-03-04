MT5 does not display all size increments
Massimo: Hello, I can't solve the problem in question, the size increments are displayed randomly and in any case never all those made. Could anyone help me? I attach image and report 18 increments have been made and it is only displaying 2
You are displaying a M1 chart but the deals were all filled within seconds of each other and the entire volume was then closed out within two minutes of the first deal. So all those deals are probably superimposed on the chart because it only having M1 resolution.
Have a look at the list of graphical objects on the chart to verify the situation — Ctrl-B → List All
Massimo:
Hello, I can't solve the problem in question, the size increments are displayed randomly and in any case never all those made. Could anyone help me? I attach image and report 18 increments have been made and it is only displaying 2
Use "Precise time scale" to avoid all arrows to be stick to a candle.
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Hello, I can't solve the problem in question, the size increments are displayed randomly and in any case never all those made. Could anyone help me? I attach image and report 18 increments have been made and it is only displaying 2
thanks for your interest