What does the defaults selection do in the optimization inputs
Lorentzos Roussos: I load a set file in the optimization inputs in mt5 . Then i right click and hit "defaults" , nothing changes .
Your screenshot does not seem to be of the "Inputs" tab but of the "Optimisation Results" report.
Maybe I am misunderstanding your post?
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I load a set file in the optimization inputs in mt5 .
Then i right click and hit "defaults" , nothing changes .