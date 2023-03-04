What does the defaults selection do in the optimization inputs

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I load a set file in the optimization inputs in mt5 .

Then i right click and hit "defaults" , nothing changes . 


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Lorentzos Roussos: I load a set file in the optimization inputs in mt5 . Then i right click and hit "defaults" , nothing changes . 

"Defaults" are the default values in the EA code, not the ".set" files.


Or have I misunderstood your question?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

"Defaults" are the default values in the EA code, not the ".set" files.


Or have I misunderstood your question?

Yes , i want to load the defaults from the code and it does not respond it keeps the set file

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Lorentzos Roussos #: Yes , i want to load the defaults from the code and it does not respond it keeps the set file
What build?
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
What build?

3550

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Lorentzos Roussos #: 3550
I'm using build 3550 and I tried it on mine and I am unable to replicate your issue. Are you sure your EA code has different values to the ones in the ".set" file?
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Lorentzos Roussos: I load a set file in the optimization inputs in mt5 . Then i right click and hit "defaults" , nothing changes . 

Your screenshot does not seem to be of the "Inputs" tab but of the "Optimisation Results" report.

Maybe I am misunderstanding your post?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Your screenshot does not seem to be of the "Inputs" tab but of the "Optimisations" report. Maybe I am misunderstanding your post?

Its on the inputs tab

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Lorentzos Roussos #:Its on the inputs tab

Then why are there no column headings in your screenshot?


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Then why are there no column headings in your screenshot?


its on the inputs 

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Lorentzos Roussos #: its on the inputs 

Ok! However, I'm unable to replicate the issue on my setup. Even after loading a .set "file", the "Defaults" still works ...


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