Profile Picture
Pejman Kianbakhsh: Does anyone know how to include a profile picture as a seller?
Go to your profile and click on the "gear" symbol in the bottom-right corner of the avatar image square.
I uploaded a png file and shows only a white background once I uploaded.
Thanks, it is now sorted.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Guys,
Does anyone know how to include a profile picture as a seller?
Thanks,
Pej