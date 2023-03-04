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Guys,


Does anyone know how to include a profile picture as a seller?


Thanks,

Pej

[Deleted]  
Pejman Kianbakhsh: Does anyone know how to include a profile picture as a seller?

Go to your profile and click on the "gear" symbol in the bottom-right corner of the avatar image square.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Go to your profile and click on the "gear" symbol in the bottom-right corner of the avatar image square.


Hi,


Do you may know the required size in pixels?

 
Pejman Kianbakhsh #:

Hi,


Do you may know the required size in pixels?

You can zoom or zoom out, or cancel if you do not like your picture (to change it) -



 
I uploaded a png file and shows only a white background once I uploaded.
[Deleted]  
Pejman Kianbakhsh #: I uploaded a png file and shows only a white background once I uploaded.

That's because your PNG has transparency. Make it flat RGB or convert it to JPG.

 
Thanks, it is now sorted.
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