What is your biggest issue with EAs?
When it comes to buying or building an EA, what is the biggest issue which worries you most? Or maybe a combination of some issues?
Hi, Eugen.
This my opinion based on my experience :
1. The backtesting result from seller and myself show consistent profit but in real trading account its lose.
2. Seller EA not good support, such as not give best setting
3. Lack of ability to adjust uncertain market conditions like biggest news impact such as NFP
4. EA relies heavily on technology, which can be prone to glitches, bugs, and errors. A small mistake in the code can lead to significant financial losses.
Until you can state your requirements in concrete terms, it can not be coded.
Hi, Eugen.
This my opinion based on my experience :
1. The backtesting result from seller and myself show consistent profit but in real trading account its lose.
2. Seller EA not good support, such as not give best setting
3. Lack of ability to adjust uncertain market conditions like biggest news impact such as NFP
4. EA relies heavily on technology, which can be prone to glitches, bugs, and errors. A small mistake in the code can lead to significant financial losses.
When it comes to buying or building an EA, what is the biggest issue which worries you most? Or maybe a combination of some issues?
consistent results without much DD.
consistent results without much DD.
yeah! :) I guess this is the overall concern of most users here.
However, it is hard to estimate. You dont know the profit and the DD of the EA in the future. And only the author can try to estimate it. But I dont see much discussion about this, tbh.
Example:
For 3 maybe there can be a way to export past events from mt5 and use them in the tester .
For the topic , from a coders standpoint :
- the time testing takes
- the constant typing
- and for me not been able to tell if an "optimization" method memorized or learned
- the period after the idea and before the first test is the worse imo (excluding the "new" part of the code which is the most exciting)
yeah! :) I guess this is the overall concern of most users here.
However, it is hard to estimate. You dont know the profit and the DD of the EA in the future. And only the author can try to estimate it. But I dont see much discussion about this, tbh.
Example:
How do we know that this will work similarly in the future?
If it generates good results in real backtest(all details included) I am happy.
As you say the author knows best how reliable the backtest result is.
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When it comes to buying or building an EA, what is the biggest issue which worries you most? Or maybe a combination of some issues?