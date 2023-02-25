Close all positions at profit target X
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I need somone to build to me an expert advisor for my strategie based in martingale and hedgin . the role of this ea is to close trade at profite this depends on the number total of open trade in symbole '( )
for exemple :
profit target = 10$ coefficient = 0,85
nombre of trade =1 profite on closing = 10*0,85*1 =8,5$
nombre of trade =2 profite on closing = 10*2*0,85*0,85 =14,45$
nombre of trade =3 profite on closing = 10*3*0,85*0,85*0,85 =18,42$
nombre of trade =4 profite on closing = 10*4*0,85*0,85*0,85*0,85 =18,42$
nombre of trade =5 profite on closing = 10*5*0,85*0,85*0,85*0,85*0,85 =20,88$