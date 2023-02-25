Close all positions at profit target X

New comment
 

I need somone to build to me an expert advisor for my strategie based in martingale and hedgin . the role of this ea is to close trade at profite this depends on the number total of open trade in symbole '( )

for exemple :

profit target = 10$  coefficient = 0,85

nombre of trade =1  profite on closing = 10*0,85*1 =8,5$

nombre of trade =2  profite on closing  = 10*2*0,85*0,85  =14,45$

nombre of trade =3  profite on closing  = 10*3*0,85*0,85*0,85  =18,42$

nombre of trade =4  profite on closing  = 10*4*0,85*0,85*0,85*0,85   =18,42$

nombre of trade =5  profite on closing  = 10*5*0,85*0,85*0,85*0,85*0,85   =20,88$


[Deleted]  
Then please place your job request in the Freelance section of this website.
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
  • 2023.02.25
  • www.mql5.com
The largest freelance service with MQL5 application developers
 
Go to Freelance section
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Then please place your job request in the Freelance section of this website.

THANKS

[Deleted]  
mehdiaythammou #: THANKS
You are welcome!
New comment