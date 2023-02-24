No SL and TP data in spreadsheet export
They are working just fine on my reports, and I have done nothing special for it.
They are working just fine on my reports, and I have done nothing special for it.
Hi thanks for the answer. I just realised when looking at the history of the trades I have the data for SL and TP but then it stops at some point in the past and both fields are blank....
Could I possibly deleted something in the "Market" or "Scripts" section I remember deleting all of the factory indicators ect
Sorry I'm not sure how it works :)
You can't delete specific data from your account trade history.
If the fields are empty then that means you that your orders never had stops to begin with or the stops were modified before the position closed.
You can't delete specific data from your account trade history.
If the fields are empty then that means you that your orders never had stops to begin with or the stops were modified before the position closed.
I always use stops loss. those trades where closed after hitting SL.
I might move SL sometimes but not every time.
weirdly after 17th Jan both fields are blank.......
Enable the comments field. Some brokers put a short text in the comments when stops are hit.
If in the comments there are such remarks about the stops but the fields not, then discuss the issue with your broker.
If however, there are no such comments for those trades but the broker does usually do that, then most probably for those trades the stops were not placed.
Also, you can also check your Journal and Expert logs for those operations to verify if stops were indeed originally there or not.
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Hi,
When I export data from history tab in the MT5 the Sl and TP data is missing.
Can this be fixed? Is this something to do with using the EA on the account?
Cheers