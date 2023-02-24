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Yes, but I not always. I don't know the exact conditions for it to be recreated.
All I know is that it happened to me often on both MT4 and MT5 in the past, until I started making sure to initialise at runtime instead of only declaratively.
EDIT: It also sometimes happened on Indicators when they reload on a chart due to a recompile. Again, not always, but sometimes.
Yes, but I not always. I don't know the exact conditions for it to be recreated.
All I know is that it happened to me often on both MT4 and MT5 in the past, until I started making sure to initialise at runtime instead of only declaratively.
EDIT: It also sometimes happened on Indicators when they reload on a chart due to a recompile. Again, not always, but sometimes.
It is not what he meant indeed, hence the reason for me to delete my post. You are fast and beat me to it.