Help positioning text - page 2
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and works too in mantaining the line at a fixed distance from the bid line but when I doto make some adjustment for graphic reasons the distance is no longer constant but goes up and down
No its I also tried
and works too in mantaining the line at a fixed distance from the bid line but when I doto make some adjustment for graphic reasons the distance is no longer constant but goes up and down
I see , but why are you turning it to a string though ?
Ahaha you're right, but do you have an explanation?
it actually returns a price ... hmm that is not it
try this :
Your code version is working Lorentzos Roussos! Many, many thanks for your help. A good day.
Awesome