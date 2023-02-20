Wrong Jobs completed!
I only completed 99 jobs but the 100 trade red bag appeared beside my profile picture. Am I wrong counting jobs?
Does the achievement for 50 jobs still exist?😄
Vladislav Boyko #:
I think this is enough reason to smoke on the windowsill with a sad face and look at the rainy weather
(joking)
P.S. 51 is still more than 10 :)
Maybe they are using NormalizeDouble to count yours 😇btw if anyone knows is there a way to search based on html tags on google ? That would spit out a handy list of everyone with the 50+ element
Lorentzos Roussos #:
Maybe they are using NormalizeDouble to count yours 😇btw if anyone knows is there a way to search based on html tags on google ? That would spit out a handy list of everyone with the 50+ element
I think it's better not to get such lists. To avoid breaking any rule by accident :)
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