Wrong Jobs completed!

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[Deleted]  
I only completed 99 jobs but the 100 trade red bag appeared beside my profile picture. Am I wrong counting jobs?
 
Yashar Seyyedin:
I only completed 99 jobs but the 100 trade red bag appeared beside my profile picture. Am I wrong counting jobs?

+1 as a customer  😊

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #:

+1 as a customer  😊

Interesting to know.

 
Does the achievement for 50 jobs still exist?😄
[Deleted]  
Vladislav Boyko #:
Does the achievement for 50 jobs still exist?😄
Hopefully yes.
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:
Hopefully yes.

If so, then it looks like they made an exception for me😄

[Deleted]  
Vladislav Boyko #:

If so, then it looks like they made an exception for me😄

Haha. They don't like you.
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:
Haha. They don't like you.

I think this is enough reason to smoke on the windowsill with a sad face and look at the rainy weather

(joking)

P.S. 51 is still more than 10 :)

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

I think this is enough reason to smoke on the windowsill with a sad face and look at the rainy weather

(joking)

P.S. 51 is still more than 10 :)

Maybe they are using NormalizeDouble to count yours  😇

btw if anyone knows is there a way to search based on html tags on google ? That would spit out a handy list of everyone with the 50+ element 
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Maybe they are using NormalizeDouble to count yours  😇

btw if anyone knows is there a way to search based on html tags on google ? That would spit out a handy list of everyone with the 50+ element 

I think it's better not to get such lists. To avoid breaking any rule by accident :)

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

I think it's better not to get such lists. To avoid breaking any rule by accident :)

😄 or to not break the site by accident 

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