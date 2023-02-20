Can you help me? I want to calculate the win rate retrospectively. Example in the picture

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I want to calculate the win rate retrospectively. Example in the picture
Can you help me?

I thank you very much for giving me advice.


ex

[Deleted]  
Mr Kraisit Chompungam:
I want to calculate the win rate retrospectively. Example in the picture
Can you help me?

I thank you very much for giving me advice.



1. Check the object names in the list(press CTRL+B to see the object list)

2. Try counting them in your program to calculate the win rate.

Although I do not suggest doing this. Try backtesting with strategy tester and not relying on paintings on chart.

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