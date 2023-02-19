Second period in tester not showing
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I want to use a indicator with 2 periods so in the ea code it works fine.
Only on the tester and here at the charts i have the problem, that i see the two tabs "EURUSD, M1" and "EURUSD, M5".
Only in the first is content avivable. If i click on the second tab, nothing changes - did i have to add some code more, for seeing candles, etc. for the second tab!?