Second period in tester not showing

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Hello.

I want to use a indicator with 2 periods so in the ea code it works fine.

Only on the tester and here at the charts i have the problem, that i see the two tabs "EURUSD, M1" and "EURUSD, M5".

Only in the first is content avivable. If i click on the second tab, nothing changes - did i have to add some code more, for seeing candles, etc. for the second tab!?



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