Help how fix change period CAppDialog dislocation in mt4

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Qiang Li:
Save it's coordinates during deinitialization

Load the saved coordinates during initialization
 
Navdeep Singh #:
Save it's coordinates during deinitialization

Load the saved coordinates during initialization

Thank you,but that doesn't work

 
Qiang Li #:

Thank you,but that doesn't work

You would need to share code to actually see why that doesn't work.
 
Qiang Li:

save the location data at deinitialisation and delete the object then recreate with the saved location data.

otherwise you need to save the data and then relocate the object upon initialisation

it does work if coded properly

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