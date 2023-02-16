Help how fix change period CAppDialog dislocation in mt4
Qiang Li:Save it's coordinates during deinitialization
Load the saved coordinates during initialization
Qiang Li:
save the location data at deinitialisation and delete the object then recreate with the saved location data.
otherwise you need to save the data and then relocate the object upon initialisation
it does work if coded properly
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