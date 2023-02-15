How can I unfollow a user?
I have one user in my friends list, who is posting topics I am not interested anymore.
I can't find a button to remove him from my news feed.
Any suggestions?
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In your friends list, click on the "gear" icon next to their name and either select to not show in the news feed or remove from your friends.
Fernando Carreiro #:
In your friends list, click on the "gear" icon next to their name and either select to not show in the news feed or remove from your friends.
In your friends list, click on the "gear" icon next to their name and either select to not show in the news feed or remove from your friends.
Also @Eugen Funk you should know that if you remove them from the friends list the website will rat you out 😄
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