How can I unfollow a user?

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I have one user in my friends list, who is posting topics I am not interested anymore.

I can't find a button to remove him from my news feed.

Any suggestions?

[Deleted]  

In your friends list, click on the "gear" icon next to their name and either select to not show in the news feed or remove from your friends.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

In your friends list, click on the "gear" icon next to their name and either select to not show in the news feed or remove from your friends.


Also @Eugen Funk you should know that if you remove them from the friends list the website will rat you out  😄

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