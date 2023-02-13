how to create an ea to check for retesting.

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I am requesting some help in how i will code an ea to detect price to have crossed below 50 & 100 moving averages and then come back to retest at the moving averages and the continue trending downwards and at that instance open a trade. Vice versa applies for a buy trade. I will appreciate this very much
 

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Good luck

Chris

Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
  • 2023.02.13
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