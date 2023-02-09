Is there a solution to this problem?!

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Hello,

is there a solution to this problem:


 
Hasanboy Beknazarov:

Hello,

is there a solution to this problem:


Send it to the service desk , but they will probably tell you they cannot do anything as the payment is being verified . And they may really be unable to do something indeed .


Note : I closed the issue ticket , not the desk . 
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