Is there a solution to this problem?!
Hasanboy Beknazarov:
Hello,
is there a solution to this problem:
Send it to the service desk , but they will probably tell you they cannot do anything as the payment is being verified . And they may really be unable to do something indeed .
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Hello,
is there a solution to this problem: