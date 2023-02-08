Let's discuss book "ORDER FLOW: Trading Setups (The Insider's Guide To Trading)"
nice, do we have EAs or features in MT5 to visualize this information?
Eugen Funk #: nice, do we have EAs or features in MT5 to visualize this information?
I think so, but only on brokers and symbols that support it — Depth of Market - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
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ORDER FLOW: Trading Setups (The Insider's Guide To Trading)
Institutions move and manipulate the markets. Order Flow allows you to track the institutions and trade along with them!
In this book you will learn:
• Choosing the right trading platform for Order Flow trading
• NinjaTrader 8 platform – introduction
• Choosing the right Order Flow software
• Where to get data for Order Flow
• The best instruments to trade with Order Flow
• Order Flow – what it tells us
• Order Flow – special features
• How to set up Order Flow workspace
• Order Flow – trading setups
• Order Flow – confirmation setups
• How to use Order Flow to determine your Take Profit and Stop Loss
• How to use Order Flow for trade management
• How to find strong institutional Supports and Resistances using Volume Profile
• How to combine Order Flow with Volume Profile