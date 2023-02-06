ERROR connecting to telegram API Pls help!!!

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I got this problem while I'm trying to connect my telegram to the Expert Advisor MT4 to telegram. Anyone got an idea to fix this? (screenshot attached)
 
Nia Chamchumrus:
I got this problem while I'm trying to connect my telegram to the Expert Advisor Ultimate MT4 to telegram. Anyone got an idea to fix this? (screenshot attached)

Have you allowed the url in the terminal options (Ctrl+O):


 
Carl Schreiber #:

Have you allowed the url in the terminal options (Ctrl+O):



I already did that but it still got this problem :'(

 
Nia Chamchumrus #:


I already did that but it still got this problem :'(

Contact the author/seller for help and advice.

Their responsibility doesn't end with the sale.

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