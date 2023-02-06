ERROR connecting to telegram API Pls help!!!
I got this problem while I'm trying to connect my telegram to the Expert Advisor MT4 to telegram. Anyone got an idea to fix this? (screenshot attached)
Files:
329541615_3400492806852856_7611367143504567876_n.png 24 kb
Nia Chamchumrus:
I got this problem while I'm trying to connect my telegram to the Expert Advisor Ultimate MT4 to telegram. Anyone got an idea to fix this? (screenshot attached)
I got this problem while I'm trying to connect my telegram to the Expert Advisor Ultimate MT4 to telegram. Anyone got an idea to fix this? (screenshot attached)
Have you allowed the url in the terminal options (Ctrl+O):
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register