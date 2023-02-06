Turning EA off in VPS

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Hello,

I want to be able to turn my EA off in the VPS while still keeping the VPS active.

What I have done so far.

I have gone into each EA and unticked the "Allow Algo Trading" box.

I then Synchronized my Platform with the VPS 5 days ago.


The problem is trades are still being opened which is what I don't want. 

perhaps somebody has advice.


thanks, and regards.

 
GTman:

Hello,

I want to be able to turn my EA off in the VPS while still keeping the VPS active.

What I have done so far.

I have gone into each EA and unticked the "Allow Algo Trading" box.

I then Synchronized my Platform with the VPS 5 days ago.


The problem is trades are still being opened which is what I don't want. 

perhaps somebody has advice.


thanks, and regards.

If you mean MQL5 VPS, you simply right click on your MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Stop and then Start when you want to resume it.

The same thing can be done through your mobile in the MQL5.com website here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

If you mean MQL5 VPS, you simply right click on your MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Stop and then Start when you want to resume it.

The same thing can be done through your mobile in the MQL5.com website here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



thanks

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