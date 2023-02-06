Turning EA off in VPS
Hello,
I want to be able to turn my EA off in the VPS while still keeping the VPS active.
What I have done so far.
I have gone into each EA and unticked the "Allow Algo Trading" box.
I then Synchronized my Platform with the VPS 5 days ago.
The problem is trades are still being opened which is what I don't want.
perhaps somebody has advice.
thanks, and regards.
If you mean MQL5 VPS, you simply right click on your MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Stop and then Start when you want to resume it.
The same thing can be done through your mobile in the MQL5.com website here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
If you mean MQL5 VPS, you simply right click on your MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Stop and then Start when you want to resume it.
The same thing can be done through your mobile in the MQL5.com website here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
thanks
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello,
I want to be able to turn my EA off in the VPS while still keeping the VPS active.
What I have done so far.
I have gone into each EA and unticked the "Allow Algo Trading" box.
I then Synchronized my Platform with the VPS 5 days ago.
The problem is trades are still being opened which is what I don't want.
perhaps somebody has advice.
thanks, and regards.