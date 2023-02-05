in Alpari MT4/5 find and show quotes for USD index

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please smb explain how to call usdx / dxy

in MT4

thank you

 

Right mouse click on Market Watch window - Symbols - Indicatives:

 

Also - look at specification of the symbol (in _DXY symbol in our example):
right mouse click on _DXY in the Market Watch - Specification:

 

It is much more easier in MT5 because we can use search, for example -

Right mouse click on Market Watch window - Symbols- and type "Dollar Index":

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