in Alpari MT4/5 find and show quotes for USD index
Right mouse click on Market Watch window - Symbols - Indicatives:
Also - look at specification of the symbol (in _DXY symbol in our example):
right mouse click on _DXY in the Market Watch - Specification:
It is much more easier in MT5 because we can use search, for example -
Right mouse click on Market Watch window - Symbols- and type "Dollar Index":
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please smb explain how to call usdx / dxy
in MT4
thank you