how can show MACD histogram with period H1 in period M5 ST chart window

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Hi .

I have 2 time frame in ST (M5 and H1). I create MACD handle in H1 and chart load in M5 (show Time frame in  MT5 is  M5) .when I run ST i have 2 chart M5 and H1 (So far everything is correct) .

how can I show MACD histogram in H1 time frame in M5 chart window?

I have a solution in mind, I don't know if it is right or not :  H1 == M5 * 12 , so can I set MACD inputs * 12X in time frame M5?



[Deleted]  
tinivini: I have a solution in mind, I don't know if it is right or not :  H1 == M5 * 12 , so can I set MACD inputs * 12X in time frame M5?

Yes, that is the easiest way to show the H1 equivalence.

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