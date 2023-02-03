how can show MACD histogram with period H1 in period M5 ST chart window
tinivini: I have a solution in mind, I don't know if it is right or not : H1 == M5 * 12 , so can I set MACD inputs * 12X in time frame M5?
Yes, that is the easiest way to show the H1 equivalence.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi .
I have 2 time frame in ST (M5 and H1). I create MACD handle in H1 and chart load in M5 (show Time frame in MT5 is M5) .when I run ST i have 2 chart M5 and H1 (So far everything is correct) .
how can I show MACD histogram in H1 time frame in M5 chart window?
I have a solution in mind, I don't know if it is right or not : H1 == M5 * 12 , so can I set MACD inputs * 12X in time frame M5?