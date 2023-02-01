Filter Push Notificaitons
Allen144: Is there a way to stop mt4 push notifications from sending unrelated non EA alerts. I would like push notifications to be exclusively EA related. Thanks
Change the settings in the Options!
Thanks !!!!!!!!!!!!!
That's what I'm looking for.
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Is there a way to stop mt4 push notifications from sending unrelated non EA alerts. I would like push notifications to be exclusively EA related.
Thanks