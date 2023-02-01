Filter Push Notificaitons

New comment
 

Is there a way to stop mt4 push notifications from sending unrelated non EA alerts. I would like push notifications to be exclusively EA related.

Thanks

[Deleted]  
Allen144: Is there a way to stop mt4 push notifications from sending unrelated non EA alerts. I would like push notifications to be exclusively EA related. Thanks

Change the settings in the Options!


 

I mean this stuff. This is marketing unrelated items. These alerts are a nuisance.

Files:
vv.jpg  45 kb
 
Allen144 #:

I mean this stuff. This is marketing unrelated items. These alerts are a nuisance.

Yes , if you click here on the site on your profile and then on settings 

you can find this list , uncheck the red dotted ones and you should be fine .


 

Thanks !!!!!!!!!!!!!

That's what I'm looking for.

 
Allen144 #:

Thanks !!!!!!!!!!!!!

That's what I'm looking for.

perfect


New comment