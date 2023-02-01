Comment selected lines

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Is there a way to comment out selected lines ? The /* */ break when used multiple times 

Thank you


 
Lorentzos Roussos: Is there a way to comment out selected lines ? The /* */ break when used multiple times  
activeLine;
#ifdef NEVER_DEFINE
    ignored;
    /* multiline
     * comment
     */
    ignored;
#else
    activeDebugLine;
#endif
activeLine;
Conditional Compilation (#ifdef, #ifndef, #else, #endif) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos: Is there a way to comment out selected lines ? The /* */ break when used multiple times Thank you

As William stated above, but I use the "#ifndef" instead!

#ifndef COMMENT // or any word of your choosing

        // ignore this section

#endif
 

Thank you guys .

I am extremely stupid though , they actually have it hidden in a context menu ... 

how embarrassing ... sorry


[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #: Thank you guys .I am extremely stupid though , they actually have it hidden in a context menu ... how embarrassing ... sorry

Sorry, but I don't follow you! Your question was about nested /* */ comment blocks, not about single line // comments!

But, if that solves your issue, than good for you. Then it's resolved.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Sorry, but I don't follow you! Your question was about nested /* */ comment blocks, not about single line // comments!

But, if that solves your issue, than good for you. Then it's resolved.

it was a mix , i was not clear . I had a big code segment , heavily commented out with /**/ as i tend to do , so i wanted to comment it all out to not see the errors from it but wanted to keep it in place to see how some things were done . So the #ifndef solution kept firing errors 

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