Comment selected lines
activeLine; #ifdef NEVER_DEFINE ignored; /* multiline * comment */ ignored; #else activeDebugLine; #endif activeLine;Conditional Compilation (#ifdef, #ifndef, #else, #endif) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
As William stated above, but I use the "#ifndef" instead!
#ifndef COMMENT // or any word of your choosing // ignore this section #endif
Thank you guys .
I am extremely stupid though , they actually have it hidden in a context menu ...
how embarrassing ... sorry
Sorry, but I don't follow you! Your question was about nested /* */ comment blocks, not about single line // comments!
But, if that solves your issue, than good for you. Then it's resolved.
Sorry, but I don't follow you! Your question was about nested /* */ comment blocks, not about single line // comments!
But, if that solves your issue, than good for you. Then it's resolved.
it was a mix , i was not clear . I had a big code segment , heavily commented out with /**/ as i tend to do , so i wanted to comment it all out to not see the errors from it but wanted to keep it in place to see how some things were done . So the #ifndef solution kept firing errors
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Is there a way to comment out selected lines ? The /* */ break when used multiple times
Thank you