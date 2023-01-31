Deleting an EA published on the market
Peter Mueller: Hi all! I'm new to mql5 and I have published a Utility which I want to delete, becouse I was just curious, wether my code will make trough the check. How can I remove it now?
You can't delete it, but you can hide it from future sales. Edit your product, and then click on the "Hide from Market".
The reason you can't delete it, is because it has to remain available to everyone who has acquired it already.
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Hi all! I'm new to mql5 and I have published a Utility which I want to delete, becouse I was just curious, wether my code will make trough the check. How can I remove it now?