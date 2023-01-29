I want to skip the absent ticks

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Hi everyone. I'm MQL5 programmer.

I backtest on "Every tick based on real ticks" model. But my ticks data is so many real ticks absent. If tick is absent MT5 will generate tick replaced.

I don't wanna trade at absent ticks (generate ticks) time. How to skip it ?


I mean how to check this time is generate ticks. What's function ?

Or is there another how. Thank you.


Ticks absent

 

This is fake performance from absent ticks (generate ticks).

I don't want it. I want to skip that's ticks.


Performance from absent ticks (generate ticks)

[Deleted]  
  1. This is the MQL4 section, yet you are posting about MQL5 which has nothing to do with MetaTrader 4.
  2. If the quality of tick data by your broker is bad, then choose a different broker with better quality tick data.
 
Moving topic to the EA section.
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