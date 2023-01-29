I want to skip the absent ticks
- This is the MQL4 section, yet you are posting about MQL5 which has nothing to do with MetaTrader 4.
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Hi everyone. I'm MQL5 programmer.
I backtest on "Every tick based on real ticks" model. But my ticks data is so many real ticks absent. If tick is absent MT5 will generate tick replaced.
I don't wanna trade at absent ticks (generate ticks) time. How to skip it ?
I mean how to check this time is generate ticks. What's function ?
Or is there another how. Thank you.