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Please help, how can I modify the code, thank you
My apologies for what I am about to write ...
Based on the spinets of code you have shown, your coding quality is very poor and its structure and styling is a mess. You probably have many errors and logic bugs in your code and we certainly are not here to debug your code for you.
It is also unreasonable of you to be trying to sell such a product on the Market of such low quality coding.
Please understand when I write, that you should dedicate more time and effort into learning to program in MQL properly and into understanding the MetaTrader platform as well as trading concepts.
Read some books on MQL coding, do some extra research on the programming in general, on trading concepts, etc. You need to develop your skills and knowledge more, so as to improve the quality of the programs you make.
My apologies for what I am about to write ...
Based on the spinets of code you have shown, your coding quality is very poor and its structure and styling is a mess. You probably have many errors and logic bugs in your code and we certainly are not here to debug your code for you.
It is also unreasonable of you to be trying to sell such a product on the Market of such low quality coding.
Please understand when I write, that you should dedicate more time and effort into learning to program in MQL properly and into understanding the MetaTrader platform as well as trading concepts.
Read some books on MQL coding, do some extra research on the programming in general, on trading concepts, etc. You need to develop your skills and knowledge more, so as to improve the quality of the programs you make.
Hi, the problem I'm having is only with pending deal transfer codes
If you can help, I will be very grateful to you. Otherwise, thanks
My apologies for what I am about to write ...
Based on the spinets of code you have shown, your coding quality is very poor and its structure and styling is a mess. You probably have many errors and logic bugs in your code and we certainly are not here to debug your code for you.
It is also unreasonable of you to be trying to sell such a product on the Market of such low quality coding.
Please understand when I write, that you should dedicate more time and effort into learning to program in MQL properly and into understanding the MetaTrader platform as well as trading concepts.
Read some books on MQL coding, do some extra research on the programming in general, on trading concepts, etc. You need to develop your skills and knowledge more, so as to improve the quality of the programs you make.
Well said Fernando,
I couldn't agree more.
It just goes to show you why one should be extra careful and suspicious when buying an EA from the MQL market.