Let's discuss book "The Day-Trader's Companion 2022 Edition: A reference guide for the serious trader"

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The Day-Trader's Companion 2022 Edition: A reference guide for the serious trader


If you're interested in getting to know more about practical, real-world trading approaches, then this may be exactly what your looking for.

This reference companion contains tips and techniques, not just from the author, a London-based financial markets trader, but from various successful traders and investors around the world.

With the plan to be updated as needed, here you should find inspiration, ideas and proven tenets to lean on as you build your trading skills.

 
Automated-Trading:

The Day-Trader's Companion 2022 Edition: A reference guide for the serious trader


If you're interested in getting to know more about practical, real-world trading approaches, then this may be exactly what your looking for.

This reference companion contains tips and techniques, not just from the author, a London-based financial markets trader, but from various successful traders and investors around the world.

With the plan to be updated as needed, here you should find inspiration, ideas and proven tenets to lean on as you build your trading skills.

Eta on the 2023 edition ? 

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #: Eta on the 2023 edition ? 

In 2024! 🤣

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