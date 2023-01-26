Bug displaying user avatars?
Only I don't see the user's avatar in the first news?
I got white placeholder boxes while Nikolai's 5.6 megabyte gif was loading ( 😊 ) but it all loaded properly afterwards.
I added said user to friends to see if i'm getting the same.
I got white placeholder boxes while Nikolai's 5.6 megabyte gif was loading ( 😊 ) but it all loaded properly afterwards.
I added said user to friends to see if i'm getting the same.
This does not depend on the user, his avatar or the content of the post. The first post in the news feed is always without a user avatar. If the last 2 posts in the feed belong to the same user, then the last post will be without an avatar, and the penultimate one with an avatar.
It has been like that for a very long time, on one's profile "wall", even for our own entries.
It has been like that for a very long time, on one's profile "wall", even for our own entries.
Just checked. Everything is displayed in firefox. Therefore, this is definitely a bug (in one browser it is displayed, in the other it is not).
I thought the problem was with my outdated operating system. But if this is reproduced by you, then the problem is not only in my operating system.
I'm using Firefox! It's as you have stated—the "form" changes the display and removes the icon/avatar.
I agree, it's not really important!
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Only I don't see the user's avatar in the first news?