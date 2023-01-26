Bug displaying user avatars?

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Only I don't see the user's avatar in the first news?


 
Vladislav Boyko:

Only I don't see the user's avatar in the first news?


I got white placeholder boxes while Nikolai's 5.6 megabyte gif was loading ( 😊 ) but it all loaded properly afterwards.

I added said user to friends to see if i'm getting the same.

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

I got white placeholder boxes while Nikolai's 5.6 megabyte gif was loading ( 😊 ) but it all loaded properly afterwards.

I added said user to friends to see if i'm getting the same.

This does not depend on the user, his avatar or the content of the post. The first post in the news feed is always without a user avatar. If the last 2 posts in the feed belong to the same user, then the last post will be without an avatar, and the penultimate one with an avatar.

[Deleted]  
Vladislav Boyko #:This does not depend on the user, his avatar or the content of the post. The first post in the news feed is always without a user avatar. If the last 2 posts in the feed belong to the same user, then the last post will be without an avatar, and the penultimate one with an avatar.

It has been like that for a very long time, on one's profile "wall", even for our own entries.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

It has been like that for a very long time, on one's profile "wall", even for our own entries.

Just checked. Everything is displayed in firefox. Therefore, this is definitely a bug (in one browser it is displayed, in the other it is not).

I thought the problem was with my outdated operating system. But if this is reproduced by you, then the problem is not only in my operating system.


 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Everything is displayed in firefox.

Not true. I was not authorized.

It's all about this form.


While the form is loading, the image is there. As soon as the form has loaded, the image disappears.

In any case, it's not worth the attention.

[Deleted]  
Vladislav Boyko #: Just checked. Everything is displayed in firefox. Therefore, this is definitely a bug (in one browser it is displayed, in the other it is not). I thought the problem was with my outdated operating system. But if this is reproduced by you, then the problem is not only in my operating system.
Vladislav Boyko #: Not true. I was not authorized. It's all about this form. While the form is loading, the image is there. As soon as the form has loaded, the image disappears. In any case, it's not worth the attention.

I'm using Firefox! It's as you have stated—the "form" changes the display and removes the icon/avatar.

I agree, it's not really important!

 
Its a feature not a bug then 
[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #: Its a feature not a bug then 

Yes, it helps remove distraction while trading! 🤣

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Yes, it helps remove distraction while trading! 🤣

🤣

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