can we add polls on groups ?
I don't think that is available. It is just an extension of normal chats/messages.
excellent .
Coming up in "Ideas that are ignored" season 3 :
Also users of a product are logged in their MT4/MT5 , it would be really handy to have a "function" that opens up the channel inside the terminal (or the group).
With a prompt of course.
What do you mean?
Chats, Groups and Channels are already available in the MetaTrader terminal.
When there is a new message it shows in the MQL5 Community icon.
- 2022.04.20
- www.mql5.com
What do you mean?
Chats, Groups and Channels are already available in the MetaTrader terminal.
When there is a new message it shows in the MQL5 Community icon.
I mean for direct open . If i place the link of the private group of an indicator inside the indicator (on an edit,the mql5 group) the user has to copy it , open the browser , paste the link , go there and subscribe , or find it in the groups .
My alternative is to provide a qr code which will get the user to the phone browser and then again they have to find the group on their app (if they have it ,or log in the mobile browser and subscribe)
What i suggest : user clicks on a button inside the chart , the group opens up in the terminal .
for contrast :
if i provide a link for telegram , the telegram site will ask if the desktop app must be opened.
if i provide a qr code for telegram , the telegram site on the phone browser will ask for opening the app again.
That may be a little too sophisticated for MetaQuotes, especially given that the current terminal GUI is still "fashionably retro style" (trying to be polite) 😅
nah their good . They don't believe in social media is all (unless it brings $$ from sales commisions in which case they become blind)
But you know what i mean , it's there they put it in the terminal , its one step ...
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can we add polls on groups ?
thanks